Oakland nurse who volunteered at Bay Area pet rescue dies from COVID after two weeks in ICU

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Valerie Louie worked as a nurse in Oakland until she became sick from COVID-19 and could not go to work anymore.

The single mom stayed at home alone, trying to break her fever and recover on her own.

Louie, 60, spent two decades working as a hospital nurse, most recently, caring for patients on life support.

She dedicated her life to helping people.

But she also volunteered at Rocket Dog Rescue Center, where she helped thousands of animals find forever homes.

Valerie Louie volunteered for Rocket Dog Rescue

She was committed to helping others, her friends and family told KRON4.

Tragically, no one could help Louie once she was infected with COVID-19 in November.

Louie felt sicker, and sicker, as she spent a week in isolation at home.

Her friend Tammy decided to call 911 and rush Louie to a hospital, where she was immediately placed on a ventilator.

Her friends told KRON4 for they were unsure of when to call for an ambulance and they wish they had called sooner.

Louie had the chance to talk to her 21-year-old son, Andrew, shortly before she died.

Louie’s death is a tragic outcome of what can happen during a surge that is happening right now in the San Francisco Bay Area. Nurses are reporting feeling exhausted working long shifts in the ICU units as more and more COVID patients arrive needing urgent care.

Valerie Louie smiles with flowers

The founder of Rocket Dog Rescue, Pali Boucher, said Louie was a “quiet hero,” who never looked for recognition despite all of animals she was saving out of love.

Boucher told KRON4, “There are a lot of people who are generous in this world. And go out and volunteer. But there in nobody like Valerie. She literally had the heart of a hero. But a quiet hero. She genuinely made the world a sweeter place.”

“She had a real soft spot for the underdog,” Boucher said.

Boucher said her close friend’s death hit very close to home amid this global COVID pandemic.

“We hear all of this stuff on the news. We are all really clearly aware of the high numbers. But how does that relate to us on a personal level? And now we are seeing it get closer and closer to the people that we love. The numbers have names, and faces, and hearts that are attached to them,” she said.

Boucher said, “One of those numbers is my friend.”