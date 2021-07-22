Oakland restaurant owner to require proof of vaccination as COVID cases surge

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An Oakland restaurant owner plans to require proof of vaccination for all patrons as the Bay Area sees a COVID-19 surge particularly among those who are unvaccinated.

Starting August 2, those dining out at Palmetto and the Kon-Tiki restaurants in Oakland.

“We will not be letting anyone inside without one of those three things: physical vaccination card, digital vaccination card, or a negative test,” Matt Reagan said.

Co-owner Matt Reagan is taking extra precautions to keep his staff and customers safe after seeing an uptick in COVID cases among the unvaccinated in Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

“We’re already seeing people starting to be hesitant about coming out and eating indoors so we want them to feel safe. We want to reward them for being vaccinated or going through the trouble of getting a negative test,” Reagan said.

Reagan is giving patrons time to get used to the new rules.

“This first week and a half is mostly about education and getting people to carry that card or have that digital copy because there’s nothing worse than going out with all of your friends and then you forgot your id and they won’t let you into the bar,” Reagan said.

Governor Gavin Newsom says this extra verification measure is voluntary.

In San Francisco, a group of 500 bar owners are considering a mandate for proof of vaccination from all patrons.

Reagan says he is not worried about upset customers and believes he is doing his part to avoid another shutdown.

“I don’t want to go back to takeout, I don’t want to go back by the phone waiting for a phone order to come in,” Reagan said. “It’s fun being indoors, it’s fun being in a packed bar. it’s fun doing those things and we can start doing them again, it’s just one extra step.”

Reagan plans to keep the new rules in place, indefinitely until further notice.