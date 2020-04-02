Oakland woman recovering from COVID-19 shares experience

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An Oakland woman is recovering from COVID-19 and she’s sharing her story to show there’s a face behind the numbers and what symptoms to look out for.

“Here I am sitting in my bed at home. Um, I have coronavirus,” Aja De Coudreaux said.

Aja De Coudreaux went on Facebook Live to tell her friends she tested positive for COVID-19.

“The thing that was different was that I really never got this lung pain,” De Coudreaux said.

The live video had hundreds of comments from strangers with well wishes and questions.

“People have been asking me about the test. I did update my post. They put like a really long Q-tip all the way down my throat and then they put it way up both nostrils,” De Coudreaux said.

It has been 10 days since her Facebook Live.

“I think my body is still fighting it and I need rest and I’m not acting like I’m okay because I’m not because I’m getting better,” De Coudreaux said.

Aja says she went out the night of March 17 for dinner with her boyfriend and neighbor to celebrate her 40th birthday.

It was also the last night before Alameda County’s stay-at-home orders were issued.

Aja says she felt sick the next day and got tested at Kaiser’s drive thru site days later.

Her results came back positive on March 22nd.

“I keep telling people it could have been the bus, shopping cart, door knob, a gas pump handle, it could have been someone sneezing next to us on the train, the list goes on,” De Coudreaux said.

Aja has been recovering at home in Oakland with her boyfriend who has been experiencing shortness of breath, chest pain and a fever but he cannot get tested.

“No they don’t have a lot of tests. My boyfriend is having it (COVID-19) they just didn’t test him, they’re just saying he has similar symptoms and we’re just going to catalog that he has it,” De Coudreaux said.

Aja hopes by sharing her story everyone will follow physical distancing and isolation orders.

“I just want to tell people to act like they have it. Take care of yourself, isolate, stay away from other people,” De Coudreaux said. “People think that as soon as you get you’re going to die, that’s not true but it is something you have to take very seriously because there are no known ways to treat it.”

Family and friends have been dropping off food and essential items for the couple.

Aja and her boyfriend are ordered to stay home until 72 hours after their symptoms go away.

