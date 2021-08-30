Oakland Zoo to host pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Need to get a COVID-19 vaccine? The Oakland Zoo will be hosting multiple pop-up clinics starting in September.

People will be able to get their free vaccine in addition to a free Oakland Zoo Family Pass.

The pass will be one-day admission for two adults and two children — Free parking will be included for one vehicle.

Receive your free COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo’s pop-up clinic and get a free Family Pass, good for a one-day admission for 2 adults and 2 children, plus free parking (a $98 value).



3 clinics: 9/4, 9/30, & 10/21.



Thx to our partner @Dare2BWell!https://t.co/EC2oFjpVJG pic.twitter.com/wHj3e5D8Mb — Oakland Zoo (@oakzoo) August 30, 2021

The pass can be used the day of getting a COVID shot or on another day. You can drop in or make an appointment ahead of time.

The three clinics will be held on:

September 4: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

September 30: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

October 21: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you get the Pfizer vaccine on the 4th, the second dose will be administered on the 30th. If you get the first dose on the 30th, the second dose will be administered on Oct. 21.

But if you get the first dose on Oct. 21, an appointment will need to be scheduled for an alternate location.

Head to the Oakland Zoo website for more details.