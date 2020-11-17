Ohio to start coronavirus curfew, will CA follow suit?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Ohio’s governor announced the state will be under a curfew starting Thursday, shortly after California governor Gavin Newsom had mentioned considering one for the Golden State.

Gov. Mike DeWine said Ohio’s curfew will last 21 days and run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“We believe this will help reduce #COVID19 spread. I’m also asking each Ohioan every day to do at least one thing that reduces your contact with others,” DeWine tweeted on Tuesday.

In California, Newsom had mentioned the possibility on Monday. He said he is looking into research on curfews from countries like France, Germany and Saudi Arabia to see if it helped curb COVID-19 transmission.

State officials have already issued a mask mandate and rolled back reopening in counties, including the Bay Area.

Some local leaders aren’t on board with a statewide curfew.

San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa said it’s unnecessary and will hurt businesses even more than they are now.

In Ohio, DeWine said the curfew doesn’t apply to people who need to be at work, have an emergency or need medical care. It’s also “not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries, a carry-out/drive-thru meal, or delivery.”

Massachusetts and Virginia have also already imposed curfews.