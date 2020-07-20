Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic to require masks in all stores starting Aug. 1

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Gap Inc. announced Monday it will require shoppers to wear face masks in all of its stores nationwide amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Aug. 1, face masks will be required at all Gap Inc.-owned stores, including Old Navy, Athleta, Banana Republic, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Gap.

That’s the same day Target’s face mask requirement also goes into effect.

The announcement came the same day as other retailers including Walmart, Sam’s Club, CVS, Walgreens, Kohl’s, and Lowe’s all began mandating face mask requirements.

Small children and “those who are exempt due to an underlying medical condition” will not be required to wear masks, the release said.

According to Gap, disposable face masks will be offered to customers who need them.

