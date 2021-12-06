Omicron v. delta: Bay Area doctors offer cautious optimism about new variant

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – “Thus far, the signals are encouraging as far as severity, but again you have to hold judgment until we get more experience,” said White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci has offered some cautious optimism about early reports on the severity of the omicron variant, and Bay Area infectious disease doctors have seen those same reports.

“We do know from the cases outside of South Africa, they have been generally mild. In the European CDC report on Friday, they noted of the first 70 omicron cases half were asymptomatic and half had mild symptoms. Certainly in the U.S., these cases have been mild. In South Africa today we got some new information about hospitalizations and it turns out those coming in have had mild cases,” said UCSF Infectious Disease doctor Dr. Peter Chin-Hong.

As positive as that sounds, UCSF infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong also remains cautious, saying we still don’t have enough information to know if that will play out.

“I think this virus has surprised us again, and again, and again, and I would be hesitant to grasp at something because it makes a nice end to the tale at Christmas time,” said UCSF Epidemiology Professor Dr. George Ruterford.

Dr. Rutherford says the virus mutating to a less contagious form may be an ideal scenario, but until we know for sure, people must remain on guard, especially since the indication is that omicron is more transmissible.

“You get vaccinated, you get your boosters, get your kids vaccinated, we maintain social distance, and we keep our masks on. At least for now,” Dr. Rutherford said.

More information about the variant and what it’s doing to people should be coming in over the next several weeks.