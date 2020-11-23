Over 3 million screened by TSA in weekend before Thanksgiving

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Over 3 million flyers were screened by TSA between Friday and Sunday ahead of the first pandemic Thanksgiving.

Sunday saw the highest single-day screening total recorded since mid-March.

The number of people being screened in America’s airports plummeted after March 16, 2020, consistently remaining well below one million until the fall season.

October was the first time the tally peeked over one million, with 1,031,505 people screened on October 18.

That’s still roughly 15,000 fewer people than Sunday, with 1,047,934 people screened on Nov. 22.

Date Total Traveler Throughput Total Traveler Throughput (1 Year Ago – Same Weekday) 11/22/2020 1,047,934 2,321,546 11/21/2020 984,369 2,194,291 11/20/2020 1,019,836 2,550,459 TSA data

Despite warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the weekend total over the three-day period from Friday to Sunday was 3,052,139 travelers screened by TSA.

The CDC came out with guidance just before the weekend to stay home and celebrate Thanksgiving with household members or virtually.

The advice comes as concerning spikes in coronavirus cases are recorded around the country. California leaders last week enacted several measures to control the spread by issuing a curfew, rolling back reopening and issuing a Travel Advisory to encourage residents to stay out of airports.

According to data from Nov. 21, 2020, the state reported 14,319 new cases over a 24-hour period and 33 additional deaths.

See the trends in cases, deaths and tests in California: