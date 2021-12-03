Parents ignore positive test leading to Marin school COVID outbreak, per school district

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (KRON) – Eight COVID-19 cases were reported at Neil Cummins school in Corte Madera, according to the Larkspur-Corte Madera School District.

Superintendent Brett Geithman sent out a letter to the community alerting them of the eight cases, with three suspected school-based transmissions.

About 75 students were put on modified quarantine during the Thanksgiving break, which led to trips and gatherings being canceled, school officials say.

A statement released said:

“As described before break, the index case(s) were from one family where the student tested positive and their parents knowingly sent them and their sibling to school for seven days. Marin County Public Health has been given the details regarding this case and LCMSD will be taking corrective action. While I cannot disclose the details of what action will be pursued, please know we take the safety of our students and staff with the utmost seriousness.”

For the school district COVID guidelines, visit their website.