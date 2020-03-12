Passenger on JetBlue flight tests positive for coronavirus after landing in Florida

NEW YORK CITY (KRON) – A passenger aboard a JetBlue flight that traveled from New York City to Palm Beach, Florida Wednesday tested positive for the coronavirus, WPTV reports.

Flight 253, with 114 passengers and crew on board, landed at Palm Beach International Airport just before 9 p.m. Wednesday but remained on the tarmac for about three hours, according to WPTV.

One of the passengers told the news station that a man near him was taken to the back of the aircraft.

“He was wearing masks and gloves. His wife was sitting in the same row as me and mentioned to others that he wasn’t feeling well,” Scott Rodman told WPTV.

Just before 11 p.m., two people wearing masks and gloves were seen walking off the plane, WPBF reports. About a half-hour later, the rest of the passengers were allowed off.

Palm Beach Fire Rescue officials told WPTV that state health officials had spoken with all the passengers and that the isolated area where they deplaned was being sterilized.

Passengers who had been sitting near the infected person were also told to monitor their conditions.

