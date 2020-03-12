Passengers continue to disembark Grand Princess cruise ship

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Starting on Wednesday, 120 Americans who were passengers on the Grand Princess Cruise Ship will now be relocated to a hotel owned by a private company in the city of San Carlos.

California officials say these passengers have mild symptoms but do not require hospitalization, nor can they be quarantined at Travis Air Force Base.

This is the third day the ship has been docked at the Port of Oakland.

Around 8:30 a.m., the major disembarking operation resumed for passengers still aboard on the cruise ship.

Two passengers engaged in what looks like a pretty animated conversation out on their balconies aboard the tail end of Grand Princess cruise ship docked in Oakland.

These folks appear to be among the remaining passengers yet to disembark and receive health examinations before being allowed to leave this area and be transferred to another location where they will be under quarantine for 14 days

The latest numbers, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday:

1045 individuals disembarked the Grand Princess

613 people transported by bus to Travis Air Force Base

42 people transported by charter flight to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego

124 people transported by charter flight to Dobbins Air Reserve Base near Marietta Georgia

98 individuals transported by chartered flight Lackland Air Force Base near San Antonio, Texas

168 passengers were repatriated via a chartered flight to the United Kingdom

In total, 1,452 people brought ashore during the first two days of this operation.

Once all of the passengers have been removed, the port will be decontaminated and the Grand Princess ship will leave the port, temporarily drop anchor, while the ship’s crew is isolated and treated for any exposure to the coronavirus.

