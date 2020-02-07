Live Now
Passengers on Royal Caribbean cruise ship docking near NYC to be tested for coronavirus: CDC

BAYONNE, N.J. (KRON) – Passengers on a cruise ship docking near New York City Friday are being tested in the port for coronavirus, CNN reports.

Ambulances and stretchers were seen near The Anthem of the Seas at the port at Bayonne, located south of Manhattan in New Jersey.

“I have been briefed on the (Royal Caribbean) cruise ship arriving this morning,” Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis tweeted. “I am certain that the NJ DoH, CDC, and PA NY/NJ are prepared and equipped to address any concerns this morning.”

Cruise operator Royal Caribbean is “closely monitoring developments regarding coronavirus and have rigorous medical protocols in place onboard our ships,” it said in a statement to CNN.

Passengers have been on the ship for 12 days, traveling to San Juan, Puerto Rico, St. John, St. Kitts and Antigua.

