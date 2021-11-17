Patient discharged after being hospitalized with COVID-19 for 9 months in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A San Jose man has been discharged from the hospital after fighting COVID-19 for nine months.

He has now started the long slow journey to getting his life back.

On Wednesday, 31-year-old Noah Davis returned to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center to begin his physical rehabilitation.

He was greeted by the nurses and doctors who cared for him for nine months while he fought COVID-19.

Noah contracted the virus back in February and at first, he tried to fight through it at home, but his health deteriorated quickly

“I was scared coming in here. I thought I was going to go home in a couple of days, have the sniffles and then go home,” Noah said.

When Noah arrived at the hospital, his blood oxygen level had dropped to 65%, dangerously low.

His doctors feared he might not survive, and they had to move quickly to stabilize him.

“He was basically sedated and medically paralyzed to be able to get through that. Just to express the degree of dysfunction of his lungs,” Dr. Stephen McKenna said.

Noah was in a medically induced coma for eight weeks. When he woke, he couldn’t walk, breathe, or move his left arm. He says the ordeal was terrifying.

“Waking up and not knowing that two months had passed, waking up my arm did not move; my legs did not move. I was too weak,” Noah said.

As the months slowly passed, Noah began to get a little stronger bit by bit. He was finally discharged last week and sent home.

“I was incredibly scared. I was scared going home. I didn’t know how I was going to survive without the people here,” Noah said.

His doctors are hopeful that he will regain much of his former strength, but it could take time.

“We are all hopeful that he will make improvements in terms of standing. We don’t know what the future holds but brief walking and maybe being able to get to a point where he could be out of the wheelchair with ongoing therapy,” Dr. McKenna said.

Noah hopes to walk again and breathe normally, things he says he used to take for granted. He’s also thankful for the hard work of his nurses and doctors.

“They took care of me so well and I’m just amazed. They treated me like a human being. They treated me like part of the family, and they wanted to make sure I was taken care of,” Noah said.

Finally, when Noah first got sick back in February there were no vaccines available. He has now received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine and says he will do everything possible to avoid having to go through this again.