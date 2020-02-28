Patient who tested positive for coronavirus being treated in San Mateo County

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Officials confirmed on Thursday that the CDC has transferred a patient who tested positive for coronavirus to a hospital for treatment in San Mateo County.

No further details on the patient or location of the hospital was immediately available.

This comes as the superintendent from each of the 23 school districts in San Mateo County is scheduled to meet today with the county’s health department to make a unified plan for how they will deal with coronavirus if it continues to spread and advance.

District officials want to make sure they are sending out the same messages to all parents at every school in the district to ensure there is no confusion and everyone is on the same page.

As health officials work with the superintendents, they want to prepare for what could happen with the virus if it does spread to San Mateo County and they need to take extreme measures.

Most schools in the meantime have increased cleanings.

Teachers and students have been recommended to wash their hands frequently, and stay home if sick.

