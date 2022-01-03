Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines offered at San Mateo County clinics

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – COVID-19 vaccines will be offered to children at eight sites across San Mateo County this month, according to the health department.

For the month of January, the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to children ages 5 to 11.

The health department says boosters and vaccines for other age groups will not be offered at this time.

Making an appointment through MyTurn is encouraged, but they are not required.

Vaccinating children can:

protect them from getting sick, particularly children with underlying medical conditions who are more at risk for severe illness

help keep them in school

participate safely in group activities like sports and playdates

protect family members, including siblings not eligible for vaccination and those at increased risk of getting sick if infected

The locations of the vaccine clinics are:

DALY CITY

Bayshore Elementary School

155 Oriente Street, Daly City

January 3, 2:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

EAST PALO ALTO

Lewis & Joan Platt East Palo Alto YMCA

550 Bell Street, East Palo Alto

January 16, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Belle Haven Elementary

415 Ivy Drive, Menlo Park

January 10, 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

January 31, 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Costaño Elementary School

2695 Fordham Street, East Palo Alto

January 11, 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

HALF MOON BAY

Cunha Event Center

539 Kelly Avenue, Half Moon Bay

January 9, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

REDWOOD CITY

Hoover Elementary School

701 Charter Street, Redwood City

January 20, 2:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

January 21, 2:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

January 22, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

SAN MATEO

College Park Elementary School

15 Indian Avenue, San Mateo

January 6, 2:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

January 7, 2:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

January 8, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO

Martin Elementary School

35 School Street, South San Francisco

January 13, 2:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

January 14, 2:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

January 15, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.