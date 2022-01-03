Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines offered at San Mateo County clinics

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – COVID-19 vaccines will be offered to children at eight sites across San Mateo County this month, according to the health department.
For the month of January, the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to children ages 5 to 11.
The health department says boosters and vaccines for other age groups will not be offered at this time.
Making an appointment through MyTurn is encouraged, but they are not required.
Vaccinating children can:
- protect them from getting sick, particularly children with underlying medical conditions who are more at risk for severe illness
- help keep them in school
- participate safely in group activities like sports and playdates
- protect family members, including siblings not eligible for vaccination and those at increased risk of getting sick if infected
The locations of the vaccine clinics are:
DALY CITY
Bayshore Elementary School
155 Oriente Street, Daly City
January 3, 2:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
EAST PALO ALTO
Lewis & Joan Platt East Palo Alto YMCA
550 Bell Street, East Palo Alto
January 16, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Belle Haven Elementary
415 Ivy Drive, Menlo Park
January 10, 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
January 31, 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Costaño Elementary School
2695 Fordham Street, East Palo Alto
January 11, 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
HALF MOON BAY
Cunha Event Center
539 Kelly Avenue, Half Moon Bay
January 9, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
REDWOOD CITY
Hoover Elementary School
701 Charter Street, Redwood City
January 20, 2:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
January 21, 2:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
January 22, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
SAN MATEO
College Park Elementary School
15 Indian Avenue, San Mateo
January 6, 2:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
January 7, 2:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
January 8, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Martin Elementary School
35 School Street, South San Francisco
January 13, 2:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
January 14, 2:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
January 15, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.