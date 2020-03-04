School on Peninsula closes after staff worker comes in contact with coronavirus patient

ATHERTON, Calif. (KRON) – The Menlo School announced on Wednesday that all classes, athletic events, arts, clubs, and planned field trips are canceled through the weekend due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The news comes after a Menlo School staff worker came into contact with a relative who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from Head of School Than Healy.

The school says it is working with the CDC and the San Mateo County Department of Health at this time, and will utilize a cleaning service to “deep clean the entire campus.”

Earlier this week classes were canceled at the Healdsburg School out of precaution over coronavirus concerns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

