People most vulnerable to the coronavirus share stories using hashtag #HighRiskCovid19

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Health officials hope to avoid stigma and error in naming the virus causing an international outbreak of respiratory illnesses. But some researchers say the current moniker, 2019 nCoV, which stands for 2019 novel coronavirus, probably won’t stick in the public’s mind. (CDC via AP, File)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — People most vulnerable to COVID-19 are turning to social media to share their stories and spread awareness.

The hashtag #HighRiskCovid19 has been trending throughout the weekend with the most popular posts being from people sharing their health struggles and how COVID-19 could impact their lives. Many of the posts are from young people with rare health conditions.

Other users on social media are spreading a similar message using the hashtag #StayTheFHome. While many of the posts are from those with underlying health conditions, other popular posts show large gatherings and encourage others to make responsible decisions.

