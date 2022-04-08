(BCN) — People who have been exposed to COVID-19 but are asymptomatic will no longer be recommended to quarantine for any length of time, according to new guidance from the California Department of Public Health. The updated guidance is consistent with recommendations by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, according to state health officials, and reflects that COVID’s incubation period has shrunk to an average of two-three days.

In addition, people who have contracted the virus in the previous 90 days will not be recommended to test, quarantine or be excluded from work if they are exposed to the virus but remain asymptomatic. The CDPH will continue to recommend a quarantine period of at least five days for asymptomatic and unvaccinated people who work in high-risk settings like health care facilities, emergency and homeless shelters, jails and prisons and long-term care facilities.

“This allows us to continue protecting our most vulnerable populations and the workforce that delivers critical services in these settings,” the CDPH said in a statement. Regardless of vaccination status, those with COVID symptoms are encouraged to isolate from others and test for the virus as soon as they can.

For those who are symptomatic and have also tested positive in the last 90 days, a rapid at-home test is encouraged, according to the CDPH. The full updated guidelines for quarantine and isolation can be found here.

