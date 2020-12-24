People still traveling for the holidays despite health orders

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – We’re two days away from Christmas and people are still traveling despite the CDC’s plea not to.

Millions have traveled for the Christmas Holiday, but the numbers are down.

AAA expects 34 million fewer travelers compared to last holiday season.

But as many as 84.5 million may still travel from the Wednesday before Christmas to January 3rd, a decline of 29%.

Oakland International Airport estimates passenger traffic down.

Last year roughly 600,000 travelers flew in and out of Oakland.

During COVID times, airport officials are expecting 200,000 passengers.

The CDC and public health officials have been pleading for people not to travel to holiday gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus.

A tough decision for Alameda County residents who had to turn down family.

Joy Baron says she had to cancel plans with her grandmother.

However, Pauline Johnson had no hesitation about getting on a plane.

Johnson is visiting from New Orleans., she says she is visiting family in Oakland and plans to isolate when she returns home.

San Francisco’s travel order can be found here.

Santa Clara County’s travel order can be found here.

Latest Stories: