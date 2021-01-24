Person dies hours after COVID-19 vaccine: Placer County Sheriff

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A person in Placer County was reported dead hours after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say the resident tested positive for COVID-19 in late December and received the vaccine on January 21st.
The vaccine was not administered by Placer County Public Health.
This investigation is ongoing, and we will continue to update this story.
