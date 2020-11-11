Places with highest-risk of spreading COVID-19: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Most COVID-19 cases in big U.S. cities originate from just a few types of places, according to a new study.

Gyms, hotels, houses of worship, and restaurants account for the 10% of locations that would appear to be responsible for 80% of COVID-19 infections, according to the study published this week in the journal Nature.

“These are places that are smaller, more crowded, and people dwell there longer,” said study co-author and Stanford University Professor Jure Leskovec at a media briefing on the research, CNN reported.

According to Professor Leskovec, reducing those places’ capacity to 20% – versus shutting down completely – could help stave off transmissions by 80%.

The study, which included researchers from Stanford and Northwestern University, analyzed cellphone data from 98 million Americans in 10 major cities, including New York, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

Researchers tracked movements of the people to locations such as restaurants, gyms, grocery stores, and places of worship, all while analyzing the coronavirus case counts in their specific areas.

“On average across metro areas, full-service restaurants, gyms, hotels, cafes, religious organizations, and limited-service restaurants produced the largest predicted increases in infections when reopened,” the study said.

Leskovec added that based on the research model, “infections are happening very unevenly.”

On Tuesday, nearly a dozen California counties announced plans to halt any further reopenings and/or roll back certain activities.

In the Bay Area, Contra Costa County and San Francisco County announced plans to stop select activities – such as indoor dining in San Francisco – to curb an increase in cases and hospitalizations in the regions.