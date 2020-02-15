Plane returns to SFO after delayed due to coronavirus concerns

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Eight planes were placed on lock down in London on Friday after some people on board complained of having coronavirus symptoms, according to the Daily Mail.

One of the planes was United Flight 901 from San Francisco.

The airline said the plane was deep cleaned before making a return flight back to SFO.

Passengers said they had a three hour delay. Some say they were told it was because of a medical emergency. Other passengers say crew members told them that another crew member was feeling sick after traveling to China just a few days ago.

“At first it started off like 15 minute delay, then it kind of escalated it was like 45 minutes,” Albert Thompson said.

Some passengers landing at SFO on Valentine’s Day were delayed because their plane had to be deep cleaned in London before they got on.

“Said there was a medical emergency,” Thompson said.

One passenger said a crew member told him someone on the previous flight had coronavirus symptoms.

“Crew member told us that another crew member from the flight when they came into Heathrow was feeling sick after about a week and a half from being in China,” Eric Rhine said. “So they took extra precautions and quarantined the crew member.”

“I thought for sure they wouldn’t put us on the plane if it was suspected,” Thompson said.

According to the Daily Mail — United Airlines flight 901 from San Francisco was placed on lock down at London’s Heathrow Airport Friday morning.

They reported someone on board complained of having coronavirus symptoms.

One passenger tweeted that the captain asked people to remain seated, and that the person who had fallen ill was isolated in the back of the plane.

United Airlines said in a statement:

“The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority and we are working closely with Public Health England regarding this individual case. Our crews are trained and ready to respond to anyone on board the aircraft who may become ill in flight and we continue to follow additional precautions recommended by the Public Health England.”

United Airlines confirmed the plane was deep cleaned before passengers heading to San Francisco boarded the flight.

“Obviously they went through and cleaned the plane,” Rhine said. “It’s part of what happens in epidemics like this so I think that’s OK.”

“I didn’t bring a mask because I just wast expecting anything like that,” Thompson said.

SFO officials said they are operating as normal since no one on the flight has tested positive for coronavirus yet.

