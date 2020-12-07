Police chief fires back: ‘Will NOT be criminalizing people’s right to gather’

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Responding to a proposal by Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias, Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall says his department will not be enforcing a ban on gatherings of 15 people or more in the city.

In a statement, Chief Hall made it clear that his officers will be focused on violent crime.

As the Chief of Police for the City of Fresno, I want this community to

know that should this emergency amendment be approved by five City

Council votes, the Fresno Police Department will NOT be enforcing this

law. The Fresno Police Department will NOT be criminalizing the people’s

rights to gather in their homes. Instead, the Fresno Police Department

will continue to focus our efforts on the violent crime that is plaguing this

community. Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall

The statement follows the release of a Fresno City Council agenda item Monday. The proposed “emergency ordinance” was said to include $1,000, $5,000, and $10,000 fines for residential gatherings that are compromised of 15 or more people.

The bill is scheduled to be introduced at a special council meeting Tuesday.

