Poll shows why some unvaccinated adults are hesitant

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Unvaccinated adults across the U.S. responded to a poll asking what’s keeping them from getting the protection from COVID-19, and whether they can be convinced.

The poll by non-profit Up to Us and INTVRL reported that 16% of adults are resistant and unlikely to be convinced, 3% plan to get their first shot soon, and 9% are hesitant but can be persuaded if their concerns are addressed.

“Our analysis shows that unvaccinated adults are not a monolithic group,” says Steven McAlpine, the CEO of INTRVL. “Attitudes toward the COVID-19 vaccines vary demographically and geographically, sometimes in ways counter to national trends. Vaccine hesitancy is distinct from resistance, and understanding these groups’ different profiles and concerns is an important step toward protecting our communities through further vaccinations and additional shots.”

According to the analysis, the people who are hesitant and can be persuaded are most concerned about potential vaccine side effects. They are also not as interested in conspiracy theories about the vaccine as are the resistant respondents.

The hesitant adults are also more likely to be on the younger side, between the ages of 18-34, and live in the suburbs in the South, Great Plains, and Mountain West.

Earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the end of the pandemic is dependent on getting a majority of Americans vaccinated.

According to Up to Us, if two-thirds of hesitant adults get vaccinated nationally, seven in 10 U.S. counties will have reached a goal set by the Biden administration of a 70% vaccination rate.

Now that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been fully FDA approved, health officials hope it will create a rise in more employment vaccination requirements within private companies and government agencies, plus schools and other entities.

The Pentagon has already ordered all military personnel to get the shot as soon as possible.

And whether it’s the FDA’s stamp of safety, vaccine incentives, or mandates – it’s working.

Wed just in: +927K doses reported administered over yesterday's total, incl. 459K newly vacc. Last Wed 705K/396K. Survey in September 2020 estimated 63% of 18+ would definitely or probably get vaccinated. Today we are at 73%+ of 18+ w/ at least 1 dose. We can/will go higher! 🇺🇸 — Cyrus Shahpar (@cyrusshahpar46) August 25, 2021

According to the White House COVID-19 Data Director, over 900,000 vaccine doses have been administered since Tuesday’s count. Seventy-three percent of Americans 18 years and up have at least one dose, Cyrus Shahpar reports.