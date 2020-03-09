Port of Oakland ready as thousands prepare to get off cruise ship hit by coronavirus

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Grand Princess cruise ship will dock in the Port of Oakland on Monday.

There are at least 21 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on board.

Right now the ship is currently off the coast of San Francisco.

Governor Gavin Newsom and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf reassured the public over the weekend, saying the disembarking process will be done with the public’s safety in mind.

Officials say the Port of Oakland was chosen as the disembarkation location due to its proximity to an airport and a military base.

Passengers will be transported to various military bases for a mandatory quarantine. Those bases include Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield and Marine Air Corps Station Miramar near San Diego.

More than 3,000 people on board the Grand Princess cruise ship are now currently waiting for further instructions.

There are a total of 70 confirmed cases in the Bay Area:

Santa Clara County: 37

Contra Costa County: 9

San Francisco: 8

Solano County: 8

Sonoma County: 3

San Mateo County: 3

Alameda County: 3

Marin County: 1

Latest Stories: