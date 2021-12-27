Positive COVID infections reach highest single day in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco reported 794 cases on December 21st.

That’s the highest single day total since the pandemic started and a 41% increase from just the day before.

Compare that to the exact same day last year when there were 325 cases. And that was during a time when majority of people didn’t have their first shot of the vaccine.

The health department hasn’t updated the COVID case numbers since December 21st, so we are waiting for an update.

While cases are out of control, it appears hospitalizations and deaths are down.

This entire month there has only been five and last year there was 88 deaths caused by COVID-19.

The San Francisco Health Department says 77% of cases in the city are likely omicron.

Omicron has a high rate of spreading, but less severe symptom. Especially since 80%of the city is fully vaccinated.

If you take an at home test like this one and it comes back positive it’s so important to report your case to the city or state.