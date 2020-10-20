Possible fines in San Mateo County for not following COVID-19 guidelines

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – Businesses and schools in San Mateo County are reopening due to a drop in COVID-19 cases, and the county wants to keep it that way.

San Mateo County started sending a COVID-19 compliance unit to businesses to make sure they are complying with health orders.

All businesses must make sure that masks are being worn, social distancing is respected, and that employees are given a health and safety plan. County Supervisor David J. Canepa says they have been getting reports of some businesses not following the rules.

“We’ve seen that there are people out there, businesses who are not compliant. So, we’re going to go out there again with a team. It’s an eight-person team, they’re going to go to these businesses,” Canepa said.

On Monday, shoppers in San Mateo say that for the most part, everyone is doing what they should but admit that as the pandemic drags on, they do see people not following the rules.

The county compliance unit will mainly focus on getting people to comply voluntarily, but they do have the authority to issue fines up to $3000 dollars. Repeat offenders could face criminal charges.

The county has set up a tip line, 2-1-1, that anyone can call if they see a business not following the rules. You can also send the county an email. Both options can be anonymous.

