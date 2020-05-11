Premier League to restart season June 1: UK government announces

LONDON (KRON) – The Premier League has been given the green light to restart its season behind closed doors starting in June, the United Kingdom government announced Monday, ESPN reports.
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out a road map to ease lockdown restrictions during the coronavirus crisis Sunday night and has since released a full report.
Germany’s soccer league Bundesliga announced last week it will resume its season May 16-17.
Latest Stories:
- Group tracks ICE deportation flights, questions why they continued during pandemic
- White House recommends testing in nursing homes
- Nicholas Johnson is Princeton’s first black valedictorian in school history
- KRON4 Morning Buzz: Darya’s DIY garage workout
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 11, 2020