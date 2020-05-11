Premier League to restart season June 1: UK government announces

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 10: A deserted Anfield stadium, the home of Liverpool Football Club, photographed on what would have been the weekend of their last home game of the 2019-20 Premier League season against Chelsea, on May 10, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. All Premier League matches have been postponed since March 13th due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving Liverpool with a 25-point lead at the top of the Premiership. The country continued quarantine measures intended to curb the spread of Covid-19, but the infection rate is falling, and government officials are discussing the terms under which it would ease the lockdown. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

LONDON (KRON) – The Premier League has been given the green light to restart its season behind closed doors starting in June, the United Kingdom government announced Monday, ESPN reports.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out a road map to ease lockdown restrictions during the coronavirus crisis Sunday night and has since released a full report.

Germany’s soccer league Bundesliga announced last week it will resume its season May 16-17.

