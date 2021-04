SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – President Biden and First Lady Doctor Jill Biden delivered an Easter message this morning.

In the Twitter post, the president wished everyone health, hope, joy, and peace on this Easter Sunday.

The president went on to encourage all congregations to get vaccinated and to continue to help fight the virus together.

“Getting vaccinated is a moral obligation. One that can save your life and the life of others,” the president said.