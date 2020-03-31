President Trump says next 2 weeks will be ‘very painful’

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is formally releasing his 30-day guidelines for battling the coronavirus, saying compliance with the recommendations is a “matter of life and death.”

At Tuesday’s White House briefing on the pandemic, Trump said, “Every citizen is being called upon to make sacrifices.”

The guidelines are similar to the administration’s earlier advice that aimed to slow the spread of the virus in two weeks. The president, however, recently announced that he was going to extend the guidelines for another 30 days, giving up his hope to reopen the national economy by Easter.

Trump said: “This is going to be a very painful, very very painful two weeks.”

The guidelines call for continued social distancing, staying at home if sick and calling your doctor. People are also urged to refrain from going to restaurants and bars, utilize delivery and takeout food options and protect the elderly, although young people are at risk too.

