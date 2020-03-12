Princess Cruises suspends sailings on 18 ships for 60 days amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Princess Cruises announced Thursday it is voluntarily pausing global operations of its 18 cruises for two months in response to the global spread of coronavirus.

This will impact voyages departing March 12 to May 10, according to a statement on the Princess Cruises website.

“By taking this bold action of voluntarily pausing the operations of our ships, it is our intention to reassure our loyal guests, team members and global stakeholders of our commitment to the health, safety and well-being of all who sail with us, as well as those who do business with us, and the countries and communities we visit around the world,” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises.

Those who are currently onboard a cruise that will end in the next 5 days will continue to sail as expected through the end of the itinerary so that onward travel arrangements are not disrupted.

Current voyages that are underway and extend beyond March 17 will be ended “at the most convenient location for guests,” the statement reads.

“Princess will do everything possible to return each guest home with the greatest amount of care possible. During this time, our operations and medical teams across the fleet will remain vigilant in their care and service for guests and crew onboard,” the statement adds.

Princess is offering guests the opportunity transfer 100% of the money paid for their canceled cruise to a future cruise of their choice.

Additionally, the company said it is adding an additional future cruise credit benefit which can be applied to the cruise fare or onboard expenses.

Princess said it will also honor the offer for guests who had made a final payment and canceled their booking on or after Feb. 4, 2020.

The future cruise credit can be used on any voyage department through May 1, 2022.

Princess Cruises said it plans to be back in operation beginning with cruises departing May 11, 2020.

