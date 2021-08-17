Proof of vaccination to be required from Sonoma County employees

Blank COVID-19 vaccine cards are seen in a photo released by the La Verne Police Department on June 8, 2021.

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Sonoma County employees will now be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or submit a weekly test.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved this policy for county employees.

It will take effect on Sept. 7 and will apply to all 4,400 county employees.

Two weeks ago, Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase issued the requirement of vaccination or weekly testing for fire, law enforcement, and emergency medical service personnel.

“By adopting this measure, the county, as one of the largest employers in the North Bay, is setting an example that we hope other employers will follow,” said Lynda Hopkins, Chair of the Sonoma CountyBoard of Supervisors. “With COVID cases rising, especially among the unvaccinated, we want to create a safe work environment for all of our employees.”

The county has seen the highest levels of COVID cases since February, particularly among the unvaccinated residents.

As of Tuesday, 72-percent of eligible residents in Sonoma County have been fully vaccinated.

“The safest workplace is a fully vaccinated workplace,” Dr. Mase said. “Requiring employees to get vaccinated or submit to testing will increase our vaccination rate and give employees peace of mind when around their coworkers.”