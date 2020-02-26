Red Sox prospect from Taiwan quarantined over coronavirus concerns

FORT MYERS, Fla. (KRON) – The Boston Red Sox said “out of an abundance of caution” it has quarantined a prospect from Taiwan at the team’s spring training complex due to coronavirus fears.
The player, 20-year-old right-handed pitcher Chih-Jung Liu, is doing well and is staying at a local hotel, as first reported by the Boston Globe.
According to the Globe, Liu had posted on Facebook that he was fine, quarantined at a local hotel, and doing some light workouts while being delivered three meals a day while off the field.
Liu said he is scheduled to join the team this weekend; it’s not known how long he was quarantined.
Liu is the second Boston player to be quarantined by the team after infielder Tzu-Wei Lin was quarantined earlier this month due to worries over the virus.
The death toll from coronavirus stands at over 2,700 worldwide, with the vast majority in mainland China.
There have been more than 80,000 global cases with cases in every continent except Antarctica.
