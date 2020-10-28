Reddit announces permanent work from home option

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Reddit announced a permanent work from home option for its employees today.

The social news website also eliminated geographic compensation zones in the U.S.

This means that Reddit won’t re-adjust pay if an employee moves away from an expensive city like San Francisco or New York.

“Some team members will want to move away from a Reddit office and if they can be effective while remote, we will be supportive of the move—and won’t adjust their compensation down,” the blog announcement said.

Some roles, like IT Support or Facilities will still require in-office work, but ultimately the company is encouraging its leaders to make decisions “balancing the needs of the business and employees.”

