Remaining passengers wait to disembark Grand Princess cruise ship

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying 21 coronavirus patients is now docked at the Port of Oakland.

Hundreds of passengers are still waiting to get off.

It docked on Monday after being forced to idle off the California coast for days.

More than 600 passengers have been taken off the ship and sent to military bases for quarantine but there are still so many people on board waiting to get off.

Passengers are losing patience as they wait to get off the ship.

The plan is to get 100 of them off every hour, this is according to Governor Gavin Newsom.

But remember, when they get off the ship, they don’t get to go home.

They have to go through a 14-day quarantine.

“We are in our stateroom waiting to have our numbers called to be able to get on the buses,” Michele Smith said.

Michele Smith and her husband Steven sent us photos from their cabin on the Grand Princess cruise ship.

They say health care workers are covered head to toe in protective gear at the Port of Oakland but that passengers are only receiving face masks to protect themselves as they disembark.

From the ship, two of 21 people with coronavirus are passengers, the other 19 are crew members.

The Smith’s are expecting to get off the ship and onto a bus to Travis Air Force Base for their 14-day quarantine by 8:30 tonight.

“We are looking forward to finally getting off this ship and getting on with the next chapter of this incredible adventure,” Steven Smith said.

At an afternoon press conference, Governor Newsom said 407 people were taken off the ship on Monday, this includes 26 people who were taken to hospitals in six different counties in California. Two of the 26 were the passengers who tested positive for coronavirus.

As of 1 p.m. on Tuesday, an additional 269 people were taken off.

The goal is to get about 100 people off the ship an hour, priority to those needing medical attention and to California residents.

“We are going to take care of anybody in need and to the extent, anybody regardless whether or not they are passenger or crew are in need of emergency care or acute care they are being provided that,” Newsom said.

Once passengers disembark, they’ll be bussed to either Travis Air Force Base, Miramar, Dobbins in Georgia or Lackland in Texas where they will be quarantined for 14 days.

This is also where they’ll be tested for coronavirus.

Of the 21 people who tested positive, 19 were crew members who are in isolation in their cabins.

KRON4 is told once all the passengers are off the ship, it’ll take off but where it will go, we still don’t know.

