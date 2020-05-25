Rental car companies struggling amid pandemic expected to sell vehicles at huge discounts

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is keeping people at home and turning airports into literal ghost towns as Americans travel less.

On Friday Hertz declared bankruptcy, with industry experts expecting. the company to sell a large portion of its fleet.

CNN reports that rental car companies like all the major ones – Hertz, Enterprise, Alamo Avis, Budget, and others – routinely sell off cars, usually after a year or two of service, often selling these cars online with no-haggle pricing and at a significant discount to other used car sellers.

Most of the companies list the cars for sale on their respective websites, where shoppers can search inventories and test drives are usually much more generous than you’ll find at your local used car dealer.

Hertz will even bring the car to you for a test drive if you live within 75 miles of one of their rental locations.

Shoppers can also “rent to own” a car. Hertz’s Rent2Buy program offers three-day rentals for prospective buyers who can then buy the car if they like it. Enterprise offers a seven-day buy-back period on its used cars. During that week, the car can be returned for the purchase price, minus a $200 restocking fee, according to the company’s website.

Potential buyers should take advantage of the long try-out periods to get the car inspected by a mechanic and make sure it has no hidden issues, said Jon Linkov, an editor with Consumer Reports magazine. Rental companies do offer “certified” used car programs and promise thorough inspections. But it’s still always better to get an independent inspection, Linkov said.

He also recommends buying from one of the major rental car companies rather than a smaller operation.

Shoppers should also research their financing options before buying, Linkov said.

The rental companies often have good financing options for customers with excellent credit — Avis, for instance, is offering 0% down and no payments for 45 days — but you might do even better on your own working with a bank or credit union.

