Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart is first member of Congress to test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KRON) – Republican Representative Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida tweeted on Wednesday announcing that he tested positive for coronavirus.

In the tweet, Diaz-Balart stated that he is ‘feeling much better.’

He is the first member of Congress to test positive.

Diaz-Balart is self-quarantined in his apartment in Washington, D.C and decided not to return to South Florida to protect his wife, who is considered at high risk due to pre-existing conditions.

The congressman developed a fever and headache on Saturday evening. He was later notified that he tested positive.

“I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better. However, it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of the virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times.”

Latest stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News