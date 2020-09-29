Restaurants can resume indoor dining in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (KRON) – Contra Costa County met COVID-19 qualifications on Tuesday to move into California’s red tier, which means indoor restaurants can reopen indoors.

Additionally, gyms, movie theaters, massage parlors, and places of worship can also reopen with restrictions in the county.

According to health officials, the following can reopen with modifications:

Places of worship, restaurants, movie theaters and museums can be operated indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is less

Gyms can reopen indoors at 10% capacity

All personal care services, including massage, can move indoors

Indoor shopping malls can operate at 50% maximum occupancy (instead of 25%). Food courts can also open following the state’s guidelines for restaurants.

Indoor retail stores can now operate at 50% capacity (instead of 25%)

Outdoor playgrounds

Officials with the county say schools will be able to reopen for in person learning by October 13th if current trends do continue.

