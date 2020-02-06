Richmond lab among 16 California facilities to test for coronavirus

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The California Department of Public Health will soon begin testing people for the coronavirus at 16 laboratories across the state, including one in Richmond.

The health department says coronavirus testing through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention take between two and seven days.

Test results at laboratories through the state will be available within two days, the health department said Thursday.

Testing at these California facilities is set to begin Feb. 12.

“Providing this test in California will deliver more rapid test results to improve care of persons who may be sick with this new virus,” said Dr. Sonia Angell, director and state health officer with the Department of Public Health.

Testing will be conducted at the Viral and Rickettsial Disease Laboratory in Richmond, along with 15 other labs in California.

Six Californians are confirmed to have the coronavirus as of Thursday — two in Santa Clara County, two in San Benito County, one in Los Angeles County and another in Orange County.

Despite the worldwide impact, the health risk to the general public in California is low, the health department said Thursday.

More than 28,000 individuals have become sick with the coronavirus worldwide and the death toll stands at more than 560.