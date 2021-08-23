Richmond requires city employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – The City of Richmond will now require all city employees to be fully vaccinated to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

This comes following a strong recommendation from the Contra Costa County Health Officer for employers to adopt the policies as COVID cases and hospitalizations rise.

Department directors will be responsible for making sure that employees, interns, volunteers, and contractors comply.

Employees may request an exemption if they:

Have a contraindication recognized by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention (CDC) or by the vaccine’s manufacturer to every approved COVID-19 vaccine.

A contraindication means a condition that makes vaccination inadvisable

Object to COVID-19 vaccination based on a sincerely held religious belief, practice or observance

Non-city employees who come into the premises will be required to comply with the state’s or county’s health policies, including vaccines, social distancing, social gathering, mask-wearing, and other requirements.

All city workers will need to be at least partially vaccinated by September 7 — Employees will need to have proof of vaccination. By October 18, the employees must be fully vaccinated and show proof.

All employees newly hired will need to be fully vaccinated and show proof effective October 18.

Proof of vaccination will need to be sent to RiskManagement@ci.richmond.ca.us.