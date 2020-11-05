Rise in Contra Costa COVID-19 cases prompts restrictions

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Contra Costa County has prompted the Public Health Department to impose restrictions on indoor activities.

“Seeing this increase in cases per 100,000 is disconcerting,” Candace Andersen said.

Candace Andersen is chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors.

She agrees with the public health officer’s decision Wednesday to restrict recently expanded indoor activities as a pre-emptive measure to slow the spread of novel coronavirus.

“Once we made it to that great orange tier that we were all so excited about, we’re finding that our case count is rising,” Andersen said.

Since the county moved from the red tier into the orange tier of the state’s blueprint for a safer economy during the COVID-19 pandemic last week.

COVID-19 hospitalizations and infection rates are up, making it likely the county will revert back to the red tier if the cases continue to climb.

“All of the science is showing that you’re more likely to acquire an infection if you’re indoors, and you’re having the droplets exchange — spread upon you,” Andersen said.

On Election Day, 40 people were hospitalized because of the virus, compared to 17 in mid-October.

Overall, the most recent data shows an infection rate of 4.9 cases per 100,000 people in the county.

That’s above the orange-tier benchmark of fewer than four cases per 100,00 people.

Under the amended local health order outdoor bars are now prohibited unless the drinks are served with food.

“Indoor dining that had been allowed up to 50-percent, or 200 people is now going back to 25-percent of a restaurant or 100 people. Indoor movie theaters that were operating at 50-percent occupancy have to go back to back to a 25-percent occupancy or 100 people. Religious services is another one where we were allowing up to 50-percent, or 200 people — that’s got to go back to the 25-percent, or 100 people,” Andersen said.

These restrictions will go into effect Friday.

