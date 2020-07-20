Rollbacks of San Francisco reopenings begin

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco, which was the latest Bay Area county to be added to the state’s COVID-19 watch list Friday, will be rolling back planned reopenings for several sectors of the city effective Monday, July 20.

Starting today, all non-essential offices and indoor malls must close.

This include Westfield San Francisco Centre and Stonestown, which both reopened lats month.

“We are living with COVID, and we all need to do our part to take basic steps to get this virus under control immediately,” said Mayor London Breed during Friday’s press conference. “If we want our schools to reopen, if we want to our small businesses to be able to operate, we all need to do the basics: limit our gatherings, cover your face in public, and wash your hands.

San Francisco will continue its paused reopening at least until the state lifts its coronavirus restrictions.

If local conditions do not improve, San Francisco will have the ability to close additional businesses and activities that go beyond the state’s requirements, Mayor Breed said.

Officials said many of the new cases are the result of social gatherings among family members and friends, so it remains important to limit gatherings as much as possible.

At lats check, there were 5,305 confirmed coronavirus cases and 52 deaths.

