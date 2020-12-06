Rudy Giuliani positive for COVID, Trump says

KRON4
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – President Trump tweeted Sunday that campaign attorney Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus.
.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020
