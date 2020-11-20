SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The son of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney has tested positive for coronavirus.
Rudy Giuliani’s son, Andrew H. Guiliani, tweeted the diagnosis on Friday morning.
“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing,” he wrote.
Andrew is also an associate of Trump himself, working as his special assistant.
Latest Stories:
- Owl found in Rockefeller Center tree could take flight soon
- Thanksgiving travel: Airports emptier as cases surge
- Rudy Giuliani’s son, Trump’s assistant tests positive for coronavirus
- Trump, allies take desperate steps to overturn Biden’s victory
- Newsfeed Now: CDC recommends no travel for Thanksgiving; no COVID relief package before holiday