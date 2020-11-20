Rudy Giuliani’s son, Trump’s assistant tests positive for coronavirus

Andrew Giuliani, Special Assistant to President Donald Trump, right, walks to a van after stepping off Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Friday, July 24, 2020. Trump is spending the weekend at his golf club in nearby Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The son of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney has tested positive for coronavirus.

Rudy Giuliani’s son, Andrew H. Guiliani, tweeted the diagnosis on Friday morning.

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing,” he wrote.

Andrew is also an associate of Trump himself, working as his special assistant.