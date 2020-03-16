Rumors of a national quarantine are ‘FAKE’: NSC

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The National Security Council is responding to rumors of a national quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Text message rumors of a national #quarantine are FAKE,” the NSC said in a tweet. “There is no national lockdown.”

Text message rumors of a national #quarantine are FAKE. There is no national lockdown. @CDCgov has and will continue to post the latest guidance on #COVID19. #coronavirus — NSC (@WHNSC) March 16, 2020

A senior Trump administration official told Bloomberg that there’s an ongoing effort to fuel public panic about the coronavirus with the spread of misinformation.

Local and state governments across the US have ramped up their efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom called for all bars, wineries, nightclubs and breweries to close and urged all seniors and people with chronic health conditions to isolate themselves at home.

Latest Stories: