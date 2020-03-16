SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The National Security Council is responding to rumors of a national quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Text message rumors of a national #quarantine are FAKE,” the NSC said in a tweet. “There is no national lockdown.”
A senior Trump administration official told Bloomberg that there’s an ongoing effort to fuel public panic about the coronavirus with the spread of misinformation.
Local and state governments across the US have ramped up their efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.
In California, Governor Gavin Newsom called for all bars, wineries, nightclubs and breweries to close and urged all seniors and people with chronic health conditions to isolate themselves at home.
Latest Stories:
- Rumors of a national quarantine are ‘FAKE’: NSC
- KRON4 Morning Buzz: Who bought all the hand sanitizer?
- Uber Eats waives delivery fees for local restaurants during outbreak
- US surgeon general: US coronavirus cases are where Italy was two weeks ago
- New Jersey issues statewide curfew to combat coronavirus