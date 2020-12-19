Salesforce gives $10,000 grants to struggling small businesses in SF

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – 180 San Francisco-based small businesses are receiving $10,000 grants this month to help them during the coronavirus pandemic.

The grant program was announced back in April in response to so many businesses having to shut down.

The grants reach a diverse group of businesses including 50% women, 22% Black or African American, 30% Latinx, and 13% LGBTQIA.

Small businesses in the food and beverage industry, such as restaurants and bars, accounted for 39% of the grant recipients.

Recipients are from all over the city, including: Frisco Fried in Bayview, Geomantic Salon in the Western Addition, and Garden Creamery in the Mission District.

