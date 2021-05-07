Salesforce sending medical supplies to India amid COVID crisis

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Salesforce is doing its part to help out those in India struggling with the latest coronavirus crisis.

CEO Marc Benioff said Salesforce is sending medical supplies to India, including oxygen concentrators and pulse oximeters.

The supplies are expected to arrive on Saturday.

“All of our hearts & prayers are with our brothers and sisters in India. May they all be protected, healed, & blessed,” Benioff wrote on Twitter.

India shattered a global record on Friday after reporting another rise in cases over the past 24 hours.

The country has recorded more than 21.4 million confirmed infections and at least 234,083 deaths.

Salesforce has loaded a 787 in Shanghai with medical supplies including oxygen concentrators & pulse oximeters & will land it in India tomorrow for Red Cross. All of our hearts & prayers are with our brothers & sisters in India. May they all be protected, healed, & blessed. ❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/QxsWoZKF00 — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) May 7, 2021

Other people around the Bay Area have also stepped up to help India.

A Palo Alto couple wanted to help family and friends back home. The couple launched covidreliefindia.com to raise money to buy and deliver oxygen concentrators, to hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

Another group oxygenforindia.org is trying to raise $400,000 to bring oxygen cylinders and concentrators to hospitals and patients at home.

Additionally, a group of aspiring medical students in the Bay Area are raising money to buy supplies.

Aspiring Bay Area medical students Surya Murthy and Adam Camp say they feel a responsibility to help India as the country’s COVID crisis continues to wreak havoc on its healthcare system.

The U.S. restricted travel from India, the White House said, citing a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus.

President Joe Biden signed a proclamation barring entry to most foreigners who have been in India in the past 14 days, with exceptions for legal permanent residents, spouses and close family members of U.S. citizens, and some others. He cited the spread of the virus and its variants.

“The CDC advises, based on work by public health and scientific experts, that these variants have characteristics of concern, which may make them more easily transmitted and have the potential for reduced protection afforded by some vaccines,” Biden said in the proclamation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.