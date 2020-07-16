Salesforce’s Marc Benioff compares face masks to seatbelts, agrees people should be fined for not wearing one

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic Thursday in a new interview with CNN Business.

“We need a cultural revolution,” Benioff told CNN Business, arguing that countries with cultures more accepting of wearing masks have been more successful in fighting the virus.

Benioff also compared face masks to seatbelts in cars, saying they need to just be normalized as part of the American way of life.

“This whole mask controversy reminds me of when people were first told they have to wear seatbelts and they didn’t want to,” Benioff said. “People said, ‘But if I get injured, it’s my body. It’s my life.'””At some point, the government has to step in and say, ‘Yes, you have to wear a mask, and if you’re not wearing a mask, you’re going to get fined,'” he added. “Just like if you don’t wear a seat belt, you get a fine.”

Benioff’s statement comes the same day that Target and CVS joined a growing list of retailers mandating face masks at stores nationwide as virus cases surge nationwide.

At last check, there were more than 3,533,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the US, with more than 137,000 deaths.

