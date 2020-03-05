San Francisco assisted living facility takes extra precaution to protect residents from coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The news that more than half of the victims were killed by the coronavirus in the United States are linked to one nursing home in Washington state is creating concern among those who care for the elderly.

At one assisted living facility in San Francisco, the staff is taking extra precautions to keep their senior residents safe.

There’s always been a lot of hand sanitizer available at San Francisco Towers but

because of the coronavirus epidemic, a staff member stands outside the dining room to make sure residents apply some before going in to eat.

Now, there’s a sign on the door advising visitors that if they are experiencing any of the symptoms of COVID-19, which includes fever, cough or trouble breathing, not to enter the building.

A touchpad inside the foyer also screens visitors by asking if they’ve returned from or been in contact with someone who’s traveled internationally within the last 30 days.

If the answer is yes…

“At that point, the security personnel who is behind the desk would advise you that we’d prefer you not to come in,” COVIA spokesperson Mary McMullin said.

Mary McMullin is the spokesperson for COVIA, which runs the combined assisted living and skilled nursing facility off the city’s Van Ness corridor, as well as four other similar life plan communities in Northern California.

She says they are also reinforcing the importance of regular handwashing and making sure their staff knows that they get sick, they should stay home.

When they are feeling better, they need to get a doctor’s note clearing them before coming back to.

Mike Gerber says there is a lot of awareness amongst his fellow residents.

“We’re all sort of reevaluating our lives. We live independently in this building, even though we have a health care center, it’s like living in a condo building. So we are advising our friends maybe not to come into the building if they have any concerns and we still have easy access to get out to the city and all that it offers, there’s really been not any impact so far,” Gerber said.

The staff here are reminding residents that if they have a family member or friend who can’t come because they are symptomatic, the staff here can always help them arrange a visit via FaceTime, Skype or Zoom.

Latest posts on the coronavirus: