SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It’s a sign of the season – the San Francisco ballet’s annual production of the Nutcracker.

This year the show will go on, but it won’t be as usual.

Because of COVID-19, nutcracker online will premiere this Friday and runs through New Year’s Eve.

The artistic director of the San Francisco ballet joins us this morning to talk about this unique version of The Nutcracker.

